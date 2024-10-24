Toronto Raptors NBA Cup Court CONFIRMED & it’s Purple

Well, turns out the leaks were close, if not bang on. The Emirates NBA Cup, which was a huge success last year, will of course feature the Toronto Raptors, and in their 30th anniversary season will allow them to emblazon their court in purple to celebrate.

Cool to see it confirmed. Court will look gorgeous in person, just wait. https://t.co/QDEJyKxKV2 pic.twitter.com/68bUpa0MXJ — Samson Folk (the coach) (@samfolkk) October 24, 2024

The jagged pinstripes are great. The different shades of purple are great. The black trim is a good call. There’s a lot of wins here, but I’m also a sucker for the NBA Cup iconography.

What remains to be seen, is whether or not the Raptors are donning the gorgeous purple jerseys alongside them… or the leaked black version with the Dino Vince Carter logo on them – I suspect it’s the latter, just for contrast purposes.

This season the Raptors are in a group with the Milwaukee Bucks, Miami Heat, Detroit Pistons, and the Indiana Pacers. Not an insanely difficult group, but definitely not an easy one either. If you’re trying to see this court in person for an NBA Cup game, you can do so on Nov. 15th against Detroit, and Dec. 3rd against Indiana. If you’re just trying to see it on television you can watch Nov. 12th against Milwaukee and Nov. 29th against the Heat – the NBA dubs these ‘Cup Nights’.

If the Raptors do well, and win, they could book tickets to Las Vegas for Dec. 14-17. I guess we’ll see.

Obviously last seasons In-Season Tournament games didn’t go well for the Raptors at all, but they’re a new team, and hopefully they’ll be healthy by the time the Cup rolls around. Last years tournament obviously went to the Los Angeles Lakers, but it was a coming out party for Tyrese Haliburton. When you look at the Raptors roster, between Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett – someone could pop.

We’ll see. Just glad purple is back in force.

Have a blessed day.