Immanuel Quickley sustains elbow sprain

Well, the injuries keep on rolling in. Just two games after Immanuel Quickley’s return to the lineup, he is once again questionable to play – this time with a sprain to his left elbow.

There’s been no announcement on when this happened to Quickley, nor is there an explanation about the severity of the sprain. The Raptors have only released a designation: Questionable. Questionable for the game against the Milwaukee Bucks, in Milwaukee.

In Quickley’s first two games back he struggled overall to get into the swing of things, but the silver lining was that a lot of the off-ball actions run for him went okay. Whether or not the injury factored into his struggles on Sunday night, I couldn’t say, but just have to hope that he’ll be back healthy again soon. Through his two and a half games this season, Quickley is averaging 15 points and 4 assists on 50% true-shooting.

If Quickley misses tomorrow’s game, expect Davion Mitchell to start in his place. Through 8 games as a starter, Mitchell has provided nearly 10 points and 7 assists on 47/32/78 shooting splits (57% true-shooting). He’s also been one of the Raptors most impressive defenders, which isn’t all that impressive on the worst team (by the numbers) defensively in the NBA. Still though, I think Mitchell has been pretty good relative to expectations. The offense doesn’t stick with him running it.

So, to update, the Raptors are still very injured.

Garrett Temple (back spasms) is doubtful for Tuesday’s game against the Bucks. Scottie Barnes is still sidelined with a fractured orbital bone, and you can see him sporting a bloody eye on most broadcasts. Bruce Brown will receive an update on his knee sometime in early December. Kelly Olynyk, according to Darko Rajakovic’s spoken timeline, is about a week away. We’re also still waiting on an update about Ja’Kobe Walter, who re-sprained his AC joint.

Woof. Injuries.

Have a blessed day.