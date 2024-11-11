Quick Reaction: Raptors 103, Lakers 123

A O. Agbaji 33 MIN, 16 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 5-7 FG, 4-5 3FG, 2-2 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -11 +/- His drives are very bouncy, and his inside-hand finishes are consistent. Just as importantly, the shot might just be real? It’s hard to overstate how much he’s improved as a Raptor as compared to last season. He tossed in his first jumper from above the break, which is a very nice diversification of his 3-point diet. Then hit a relocation triple to start the second quarter. He is just flat-out good, over and over again for Toronto.

C- R. Barrett 36 MIN, 18 PTS, 7 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 5-15 FG, 1-7 3FG, 7-9 FT, 0 BLK, 4 TO, -24 +/- His defensive rebounding was a big boost — some of his grabs were definitely going to the Lakers if he hadn’t fought for them. He was off from deep, and he was wide open on a bunch of them. He remains just so devastating in transition, but he was somewhat off in the half court. A lot of his attempts were pushed up the floor into the midrange, and he didn’t connect on many of those. The defence didn’t pop either.

B- J. Pöltl 31 MIN, 14 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST, 1 STL, 7-12 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -4 +/- Toronto is lost without him on the offensive end. He doesn’t just grease the wheels — he is the wheels. He was running delay, saw Austin Reaves on him, and just backed him down all the way to the rim for a layup. Then hit a push shot from the free throw line on the next possession. Even if he was in tough trying to stop Anthony Davis on the other end, the offense was fun. Even though he was outgunned trying to rebound everything, he did a great job tipping loose rebounds to teammates when he couldn’t get both paws on it. Somehow hit both AD and LeBron in the face?

B+ G. Dick 33 MIN, 14 PTS, 1 REB, 3 AST, 0 STL, 5-10 FG, 2-3 3FG, 2-2 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -12 +/- He’s getting much more polished in the short midrange, even over the short period of this season. Very smooth floater off glass for his first points (before missing a dunk). The constant cutting, eventual catching, pump-fake-then-driving, and finally drifting finishing? Yeah, that’s the good stuff. The better stuff? The triples started flowing in the second half, hitting two in less than a minute. He had some creative passes, too, even if they didn’t lead to assists. Didn’t get the touches in the second half.

D I. Quickley 27 MIN, 12 PTS, 1 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 4-15 FG, 1-4 3FG, 3-3 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -21 +/- He still picks up his dribble in the middle of the floor when facing no digs or pressure beyond his own man. That’s not something great point guards do. Was still passing up good catch-and-shoot looks, too. He killed offensive flow at points, just stopping movement and overdribbling. It’s not even the numbers that were the problem, it was his poor fit with Toronto’s offensive process. He did hit a floater out of Toronto’s Spain leak set, but that points to where he was at his best in this one — as a secondary attacker rather than a primary initiator (like Gradey). Obviously it’s his first back-to-back in a long, long time, so I’m willing to give some grace (it’s not an F). But this was a bad one.

B- D. Mitchell 19 MIN, 2 PTS, 4 REB, 5 AST, 0 STL, 1-5 FG, 0-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -7 +/- The offence was clunky to start, which is sometimes going to be the case when his triples don’t fall. He dribbled out of bounds trying to make something happen from a standstill. Shook loose after his first stint, driving more fluidly and passing his teammates into advantages. Small ones, but it’s something.

A C. Boucher 20 MIN, 18 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST, 1 STL, 6-9 FG, 2-4 3FG, 4-5 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -7 +/- The man simply wants to put the ball in the basket. And on this team? It’s working quite nicely. Drilled his triples. But just when I think I know what he’s doing, he calls for a post-up against a small, gets the ball, and immediately finds Barrett cutting baseline for the layup. The man’s an onion (he’s got layers). Weird flop call on him.

C+ J. Battle 13 MIN, 0 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-1 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 2 TO, -1 +/- He rebounds very well for a stationary shooter, and even though he’s not a lockdown defender or anything, that really helps.

C+ B. Fernando 11 MIN, 4 PTS, 0 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 2-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 0 TO, -10 +/- He had a terrific stretch against the Clippers last night, his best as a Raptor, and he showed off a nifty, Jak-ian, pivot-reverse-pivot lay for his first bucket. That was pretty much the high water mark.

Inc J. Mogbo 08 MIN, 3 PTS, 3 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 1-2 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, -6 +/- Wasn’t his game. Maybe his most prominent moment was a defensive three in the key? With Boucher hot and Fernando coming off his best game, Mogbo saw his role dwindle.

Inc J. Shead 09 MIN, 2 PTS, 0 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 1-4 FG, 0-2 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 3 +/- Popped a guy in the head on his drive, and exited shortly after. Hardly played.