NBA odds, betting preview (Jan. 27): Pelicans vs. Raptors predictions

The Toronto Raptors will be looking for their sixth win in their last seven games when they host the New Orleans Pelicans at Scotiabank Arena on Monday night.

Toronto has rattled off five wins in its last six games, with many of those victories coming over premium opponents, like the Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic, and Golden State Warriors. The Raptors are unquestionably playing their best basketball of the season right now.

As for the Pelicans, they too have played some of their best basketball this month, putting together a season-high four-game winning streak earlier this month. However, they’ve suffered consecutive losses to the Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies heading into this matchup with Toronto.

These two teams met back on Nov. 27 in New Orleans, with the Raptors earning a lopsided 119-93 victory as 1.5-point underdogs.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Monday’s clash between the Raptors and Pelicans.

Pelicans moneyline odds -115 Raptors moneyline odds -105 Spread odds Pelicans -1 (-110), Raptors +1 (-110) Game total Over 233 points (-110), Under 233 (-110) Date/time Jan. 27, 7:30 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting New Orleans Pelicans (12-34 SU, 19-27 ATS, 26-19-1 o/u)

It’s been a miserable season for the Pelicans, who are one of the few teams with a worse record than the Raptors this season (12-34). With the trade deadline just roughly two weeks away, New Orleans is expected to try and unload players, including star wing Brandon Ingram, who is on an expiring contract and currently dealing with an ankle injury.

Much like the Raptors, New Orleans has been ravaged by injuries this season and is now looking towards achieving a high draft lottery pick ahead of next season.

The Pelicans rank 25th in offensive rating (110.8) and 28th in defensive rating (119.5), but they are one of the better teams in the league in offensive rebounding (12.3 per game, seventh) and steals (9.5 per game, fourth).

Betting Toronto Raptors (13-32 SU, 26-17-2 ATS, 23-22 o/u)

Toronto’s recent surge has catapulted the team up the league standings to 26th, worsening its draft lottery odds. Although it’s great from a fan perspective to see the team playing some exceptional basketball, if the team continues to pile up wins down the stretch, it won’t be too difficult to pass another cluster of teams, like the Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Philadelphia 76ers, and Chicago Bulls, that are slightly ahead in the standings. Making matters potentially worse from a draft lottery perspective, Toronto has the easiest remaining schedule, which could result in a strong second half of the season.

Like New Orleans, Toronto is expected to be a seller at the upcoming trade deadline, with forward Bruce Brown the most-likely candidate to be dealt.

Pelicans vs. Raptors injuries

F Brandon Ingram (ankle) and F Herb Jones (shoulder) are out for the Pelicans. G Dejounte Murray (elbow) is also questionable.

As for the Raptors, G Immanuel Quickley (hip) is out, and F Kelly Olynyk (calf), C Jakob Poeltl (back), and F Ochai Agbaji (hand) are questionable.

Pelicans vs. Raptors betting trends

The Pelicans are 8-2 ATS in the past 10 meetings.

The Raptors are 5-1 ATS in their last six games.

Toronto is 15-7-1 ATS at home this season.

The over is 6-2 in the Pelicans’ last eight games.

Pelicans vs. Raptors player prop trends

Trey Murphy III is on a nice run in the rebounds + assists betting market. The Pelicans guard has beaten his posted line of 8.5 in nine straight games and at a 50 percent rate this season. He’s around -130 to exceed this line on Monday.

RJ Barrett has recorded at least a pair of 3-pointers in four straight games and six of his last 10. You’ll find him around -160 to hit that mark again against the Pelicans. Barrett has also recorded at least one steal in five straight games, but oddsmakers have posted steep -210 odds for him to notch a steal in this contest.

Scottie Barnes has recorded over 2.5 steals + blocks in 12 of his last 14 games. He’s around -145 to keep that trend hot.

Zion Williamson has recorded at least one block in three straight games and 15 of his last 20 (75 percent hit rate during that span). He’s around -190 to swat a shot away in this one.

Pelicans vs. Raptors best bets

Williamson double-double: +325 (best odds at NorthStar Bets). Zion has posted back-to-back double-doubles heading into this contest and is averaging 22.2 points and nine rebounds in five games this month. Toronto’s frontcourt could be dangerously thin if Poeltl, Agbaji, and Olynyk are all ruled out, or if two of the three can’t suit up, which means Zion could be poised for a massive game against the Raptors. Additionally, Williamson has achieved a double-double in five of his 11 games this season (45 percent hit rate), which means we’re getting excellent value on this prop at +325 (23.5 percent implied odds). I also think there’s tremendous value on Zion to record over 6.5 rebounds at -120 odds at bet365, a feat he’s accomplished in eight of 11 games (73 percent hit rate) this season.