Do the Raptors have star guard in the making? – Samson’s Mailbag

Samson Folk takes in listener questions and talks about the Raptors.

Predicting the Raptors going forward isn’t necessarily easy, but we can expect some level of continuation from their backcourt, which is filled with young, talented players. The question is: do any of them have star upside in their game?

With Immanuel Quickley, Louis Zatzman did an excellent job of asking questions and providing answers around the Raptors’ lead guards game. Create more when needed. Shoot more when needed. Walk that line that point guards have to walk. That very tough line.

Jamal Shead is in contention for a place on an All-Rookie team. Is he just amassing stats on a low end lottery team, or are the Kyle Lowry comparisons more than hopeful fancasting?

Ja’Kobe Walter has shown a significant floor to his game — be it with his cutting, his defense, or his spot up shooting — which fits extremely well into what kind of team the Raptors want to be in the future, but does he have the ability to create off the bounce? As of now, not really, but these things can change with age and work ethic.

Gradey Dick (at least to Samson) represents the higher end of the potential, just because of how electric he can be on offense and the defensive attention he’s able to attract every single time he steps on the floor. He has the potential to be a strong driver, an elite shooter, and a player who bends the floor to make everything easier for his teammates. However, there’s the whole defensive side of the floor that is lagging well behind. Next season he’ll have to perform better everywhere to justify his place in the rotation, especially for heavy minutes.

It’s all up in the air. We’ll see.

Have a blessed day.