Gameday: Raptors @ Nets, April 6th

Toronto is headed on the road today to come to the big apple and face off against the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn is one of the worst teams in the NBA, and they also have a boat load of injuries for today’s game as well. Today’s game will begin at an earlier time than Raptors fans are used to, with it being an early afternoon Sunday game. There will be plenty of missing players on both sides as both teams try to jockey for draft position.
Raptors Outlook: 28-50 | 11th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 109.5 (26th) | Def rating: 113.9 (16th) | Net rating: -4.5 (24th)
Raptors Previous Results
Vs Detroit L 117-105
vs Portland L 112-103
@ Chicago L 137-118
@ Philadelphia W 127-109
vs Charlotte W 108-97
With Scottie Barnes being ruled questionable today, along with the usual rest of Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl, this game may be deceptively difficult for the Dinos. The outcome of this game rests heavily on the shoulders of RJ Barrett if Barnes does not suit up. The young core in Toronto will also have ample opportunity to aid Toronto in beating Brooklyn as well.
Nets Outlook: 25-52 | 12th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 108.4 (28th) | Def rating: 115.3 (22nd) | Net rating: -6.9 (26th)
Pistons Previous Results
vs Minnesota L 105-90
@ Dallas W 113-109
@ Washington W 115-112
vs Los Angeles L 132-100
vs Toronto L 116-86
The Brooklyn Nets are tanking, their lineup tonight will reflect that goal as well. WIth many of their better players such as Cam Johnson or D’Angelo Russell being sidelined tonight, it is clear that winning this game means very little to the Brooklyn front office. Their current lineup is full of young players and players who are clinging to an opportunity in the NBA such as Drew Timme. Once again it will have to be observed how Toronto plays this game, but even with heavy young core minutes they should still be able to win this game.
Game Info
Tip-Off: 3:30 p.m. ET
Television: TSN
Radio: TSN 1050
Starting Lineups (Projected)
Brooklyn Nets
PG: Keon Johnson
SG: Jalen WIlson
SF: Ziare Williams
PF: Trendon Watford
C: Drew Timme
Toronto Raptors
PG:Jamal Shead
SG: Ochai Agbaji
SF: RJ Barrett
PF: Jonathan Mogbo
C: Orlando Robinson
Injury Report
Nets
Cam Johnson (Back) – Out
D’Angelo Rusell (Ankle) – Out
Nic Claxton (Rest) – Out
Day’Ron Sharpe (Knee) – Out
Cam Thomas (Hamstring) – Out
Raptors
Immanuel Quickley (Rest) – Out
Jakob Poeltl (Rest) – Out
Scottie Barnes (Hand) – Questionable
Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out
Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out
Gradey Dick (Knee) – Out
Lines
|Team
|Spread
|Money
|Total
|Brooklyn Nets
|+2.5 (-110)
|+124
|O 215.5 (-110)
|Toronto Raptors
|2.5 (-110)
|-146
|U 215.5 (-110)
*Odds as of April 6th, 12:00 am ET*
All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!