Gameday: Raptors @ Nets, April 6th

Toronto is headed on the road today to come to the big apple and face off against the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn is one of the worst teams in the NBA, and they also have a boat load of injuries for today’s game as well. Today’s game will begin at an earlier time than Raptors fans are used to, with it being an early afternoon Sunday game. There will be plenty of missing players on both sides as both teams try to jockey for draft position.

Raptors Outlook: 28-50 | 11th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 109.5 (26th) | Def rating: 113.9 (16th) | Net rating: -4.5 (24th)

Raptors Previous Results

Vs Detroit L 117-105

vs Portland L 112-103

@ Chicago L 137-118

@ Philadelphia W 127-109

vs Charlotte W 108-97

With Scottie Barnes being ruled questionable today, along with the usual rest of Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl, this game may be deceptively difficult for the Dinos. The outcome of this game rests heavily on the shoulders of RJ Barrett if Barnes does not suit up. The young core in Toronto will also have ample opportunity to aid Toronto in beating Brooklyn as well.

Nets Outlook: 25-52 | 12th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 108.4 (28th) | Def rating: 115.3 (22nd) | Net rating: -6.9 (26th)

Pistons Previous Results

vs Minnesota L 105-90

@ Dallas W 113-109

@ Washington W 115-112

vs Los Angeles L 132-100

vs Toronto L 116-86

The Brooklyn Nets are tanking, their lineup tonight will reflect that goal as well. WIth many of their better players such as Cam Johnson or D’Angelo Russell being sidelined tonight, it is clear that winning this game means very little to the Brooklyn front office. Their current lineup is full of young players and players who are clinging to an opportunity in the NBA such as Drew Timme. Once again it will have to be observed how Toronto plays this game, but even with heavy young core minutes they should still be able to win this game.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 3:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: TSN 1050

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Brooklyn Nets

PG: Keon Johnson

SG: Jalen WIlson

SF: Ziare Williams

PF: Trendon Watford

C: Drew Timme

Toronto Raptors

PG:Jamal Shead

SG: Ochai Agbaji

SF: RJ Barrett

PF: Jonathan Mogbo

C: Orlando Robinson

Injury Report

Nets

Cam Johnson (Back) – Out

D’Angelo Rusell (Ankle) – Out

Nic Claxton (Rest) – Out

Day’Ron Sharpe (Knee) – Out

Cam Thomas (Hamstring) – Out

Raptors

Immanuel Quickley (Rest) – Out

Jakob Poeltl (Rest) – Out

Scottie Barnes (Hand) – Questionable

Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out

Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out

Gradey Dick (Knee) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Brooklyn Nets +2.5 (-110) +124 O 215.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors 2.5 (-110) -146 U 215.5 (-110)

*Odds as of April 6th, 12:00 am ET*

