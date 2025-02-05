NBA odds, betting preview (Feb. 5): Grizzlies vs. Raptors predictions

Bettors should target Toronto-born rookie Zach Edey to have a big game in his NBA debut on home soil against the Raptors.

The Toronto Raptors will have a quick turnaround when they host the Memphis Grizzlies at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday night.

Toronto suffered a 121-115 home loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday, but they lost more than the game as centre Jakob Poeltl left with a hip injury. Leading scorer RJ Barrett was also ruled out prior to the game due to concussion protocol.

Memphis, meanwhile, has won nine of its last 10 games and is coming off a 128-109 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Monday.

This will be the second meeting of the season between these two teams. Memphis scored a lopsided 155-126 victory over Toronto back in December on its home floor.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Wednesday’s clash between the Grizzlies and Raptors.

Grizzlies moneyline odds -425 Raptors moneyline odds +325 Spread odds Grizzlies -9.5 (-110), Raptors +9.5 (-110) Game total Over 238 points (-110), Under 238 (-110) Date/Time Feb. 5, 7:30 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Memphis Grizzlies (34-16, 32-16-2 ATS, 32-18 o/u)

Memphis currently sits second in the Western Conference standings, six games back of the Oklahoma City Thunder. This will the team’s final game before Thursday’s trade deadline, and the Grizzlies are expected to be buyers.

Star guard Ja Morant returned after a two-game absence to nurse a sore right shoulder to help lift the Grizzlies to their convincing win over the Spurs on Monday. He finished with 25 points on 50 percent shooting and 11 assists.

Memphis is averaging a league-leading 123.5 points per game while also leading the NBA in pace (103.8). Additionally, the Grizzlies are second in rebounding (47.6 per game) and assists (29.7 per game). They’re not too shabby defensively either, ranking sixth in steals (9.3 per game) and sixth in defensive rating (111.3).

Betting Toronto Raptors (16-34 SU, 29-19-2 ATS, 25-25 o/u)

The Raptors put in another spirited effort on Tuesday night without their leading scorer and starting centre, who left late in the game after aggravating a previous hip injury.

Toronto looked like it was heading towards an ugly loss until a group of secondary players consisting of Ja’Kobe Walter, Jonathan Mogbo, Jamal Shead, and Gradey Dick led a significant comeback bid late in the game, but Toronto ended up coming up just short of covering the spread.

It’s also notable that Immanuel Quickley played just 21 minutes, and he remained on the bench for the entire fourth quarter in favour of Shead at point guard.

Toronto is 2-6 straight-up in the second game of back-to-backs this season but is 6-2 against the spread in those situations.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors injuries

G Desmond Bane (ankle) and G Cam Spencer (thumb) are out for the Grizzlies. F Brandon Clarke (back), G Marcus Smart (finger), G John Konchar (shoulder), and G Vince Williams Jr. (ankle) are questionable.

F Barrett (concussion), C Poeltl (hip), and G Quickley (hip/groin) are out for the Raptors. F Chris Boucher (illness) is questionable.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors betting trends

The over is 19-5 in the Grizzlies’ 24 road games this season (best in the NBA).

The under is 7-3 in the past 10 meetings between the teams.

The over is 9-3 in Memphis’ last 12 games.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors player prop trends

Jaren Jackson Jr. hasn’t been getting the job done on the glass for the Grizzlies recently, failing to hit his rebounds line of 6.5 in seven straight games and 10 of his last 11. He’s around -115 to record under 6.5 rebounds.

Dick hasn’t beaten his line of 2.5 3-pointers made in 10 straight games. In fact, he’s bested that mark in just three of his last 20 games. He’s around -180 to record under 2.5 3-pointers.

Scottie Barnes has recorded at least one block in six straight games and nine of his last 10. You’ll have to pay a steep -250 price on this prop, though.

Grizzlies vs. Raptors best bet