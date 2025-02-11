NBA odds, betting preview (Feb. 11): Raptors vs. 76ers predictions

The Toronto Raptors will be looking to avoid a fifth straight loss when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night to close out a three-game road trip.
Toronto has dropped four straight games (2-2 against the spread in that span), including a 94-87 decision to the Houston Rockets on Sunday.
The Sixers are in equally bad form, having lost three straight games after falling 135-127 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. They’ve failed to cover the spread in four straight games.
This will be the second of four meetings between these teams. Toronto earned a 115-107 win over Philadelphia as a five-point underdog back on Oct. 25 at Scotiabank Arena, although it should be noted that Joel Embiid did not play in the game due to injury. The two teams played just over the 220-point total.
Let’s dive into the game odds for Tuesday’s clash between the Raptors and 76ers.
|Raptors moneyline odds
|+300
|76ers moneyline odds
|-380
|Spread odds
|Sixers -9 (-110), Raptors +9 (-110)
|Game total
|Over 226 points (-110), Under 226 (-110)
|Date/Time
|Feb. 11, 7 p.m. ET
Betting Toronto Raptors (16-37 SU, 31-20-2 ATS, 27-26 o/u)
This will be the first leg of a back-to-back for the Raptors, who will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, before the team gets over a week off for the All-Star break. Injuries are piling up again for the Raptors, so the break is coming at a good time.
Toronto enters this contest with the fifth-worst record in the NBA, which is important for those hoping for the best draft lottery odds this summer. Philadelphia is just 1.5 games ahead of Toronto in the standings, so it’s not in the Raptors’ best interests to put in their best effort here in this spot.
Betting Philadelphia 76ers (20-32 SU, 19-31-2 ATS, 29-21-2 o/u)
This season has been an absolute dumpster fire in Philadelphia, which finds itself 1.5 games out of the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. Expectations were high for the Sixers coming into the season after they signed Paul George, but widespread injuries have ravaged the roster.
Joel Embiid has been limited to just 16 games due to his ailing left knee, which he might require surgery on in the near future. George has also seen action in just 33 games due to injury, and rookie guard Jared McCain has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to knee surgery after an impressive start to the campaign.
Raptors vs. 76ers injuries
G/F RJ Barrett (concussion), F Brandon Ingram (ankle), and C Jakob Poeltl (hip) are out for the Raptors. G Gradey Dick (neck), and F Jonathan Mogbo (ankle) are probable.
As for the Sixers, G McCain (knee) and G Kyle Lowry (hip) are out. C Embiid (knee) and G Eric Gordon (wrist) are questionable.
Raptors vs. 76ers betting trends
- The Sixers are 8-2 SU but just 3-7 ATS in the past 10 meetings with Toronto.
- The over is 7-3 in the past 10 meetings.
- The over is 9-3 in Philadelphia’s last 12 games.
- Toronto is 4-21 SU on the road this season.
Raptors vs. 76ers player prop trends
- Embiid has recorded six or more assists in four straight games and at a 50 percent rate this season. He’s around -105 to beat that mark again on Tuesday if he plays.
- Immanuel Quickley has recorded the first basket in back-to-back games and in four of his last 10. It might be worth a shot at long +750 odds to back this trend, especially given all of Toronto’s injuries.
- Dick has recorded over 0.5 steals + blocks in six straight games and at a 63% rate this season. He has steep -190 odds to accomplish the feat again Tuesday.
- Scottie Barnes has recorded at least one block in nine straight games and 17 of his last 20. He’s around -235 to hit that mark again.
Raptors vs. 76ers best bet
- Don’t wager on the game total or sides for this contest until Embiid’s status is clarified. He’s one of the few elite players in the league that can drastically impact the coaching strategies and outcome of a game, not to mention all of the various betting markets. As of Tuesday morning, many player props aren’t available at online sportsbooks because so many lines hinge on whether or not the 2023 MVP plays.
- The only play I would consider at this point involves Embiid to beat his assists line of 4.5 at +107 odds (Pinnacle), assuming he does suit up. Toronto allows the most assists to opposing centres in the league (5.09 per game), and Embiid is averaging seven per game over his last four contests. With Poeltl out, the responsibility of guarding Embiid will fall to Mogbo and Orlando Robinson, which is obviously a tall task for these secondary Raptors defenders.