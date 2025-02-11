NBA odds, betting preview (Feb. 11): Raptors vs. 76ers predictions

Tuesday's clash between the Raptors and Sixers is difficult to handicap due to significant injuries on both sides.

The Toronto Raptors will be looking to avoid a fifth straight loss when they visit the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday night to close out a three-game road trip.

Toronto has dropped four straight games (2-2 against the spread in that span), including a 94-87 decision to the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

The Sixers are in equally bad form, having lost three straight games after falling 135-127 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday. They’ve failed to cover the spread in four straight games.

This will be the second of four meetings between these teams. Toronto earned a 115-107 win over Philadelphia as a five-point underdog back on Oct. 25 at Scotiabank Arena, although it should be noted that Joel Embiid did not play in the game due to injury. The two teams played just over the 220-point total.

Let’s dive into the game odds for Tuesday’s clash between the Raptors and 76ers.

Raptors moneyline odds +300 76ers moneyline odds -380 Spread odds Sixers -9 (-110), Raptors +9 (-110) Game total Over 226 points (-110), Under 226 (-110) Date/Time Feb. 11, 7 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting Toronto Raptors (16-37 SU, 31-20-2 ATS, 27-26 o/u)

This will be the first leg of a back-to-back for the Raptors, who will host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, before the team gets over a week off for the All-Star break. Injuries are piling up again for the Raptors, so the break is coming at a good time.

Toronto enters this contest with the fifth-worst record in the NBA, which is important for those hoping for the best draft lottery odds this summer. Philadelphia is just 1.5 games ahead of Toronto in the standings, so it’s not in the Raptors’ best interests to put in their best effort here in this spot.

Betting Philadelphia 76ers (20-32 SU, 19-31-2 ATS, 29-21-2 o/u)

This season has been an absolute dumpster fire in Philadelphia, which finds itself 1.5 games out of the final play-in spot in the Eastern Conference. Expectations were high for the Sixers coming into the season after they signed Paul George, but widespread injuries have ravaged the roster.

Joel Embiid has been limited to just 16 games due to his ailing left knee, which he might require surgery on in the near future. George has also seen action in just 33 games due to injury, and rookie guard Jared McCain has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to knee surgery after an impressive start to the campaign.

Raptors vs. 76ers injuries

G/F RJ Barrett (concussion), F Brandon Ingram (ankle), and C Jakob Poeltl (hip) are out for the Raptors. G Gradey Dick (neck), and F Jonathan Mogbo (ankle) are probable.

As for the Sixers, G McCain (knee) and G Kyle Lowry (hip) are out. C Embiid (knee) and G Eric Gordon (wrist) are questionable.

Raptors vs. 76ers betting trends

The Sixers are 8-2 SU but just 3-7 ATS in the past 10 meetings with Toronto.

The over is 7-3 in the past 10 meetings.

The over is 9-3 in Philadelphia’s last 12 games.

Toronto is 4-21 SU on the road this season.

Raptors vs. 76ers player prop trends

Embiid has recorded six or more assists in four straight games and at a 50 percent rate this season. He’s around -105 to beat that mark again on Tuesday if he plays.

Immanuel Quickley has recorded the first basket in back-to-back games and in four of his last 10. It might be worth a shot at long +750 odds to back this trend, especially given all of Toronto’s injuries.

Dick has recorded over 0.5 steals + blocks in six straight games and at a 63% rate this season. He has steep -190 odds to accomplish the feat again Tuesday.

Scottie Barnes has recorded at least one block in nine straight games and 17 of his last 20. He’s around -235 to hit that mark again.

Raptors vs. 76ers best bet