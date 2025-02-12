Toronto Raptors snap skid behind Scottie Barnes against Philadelphia 76ers

While the Philadelphia Eagles might have won Super Bowl LIX, the Philadelphia 76ers could not take down the Toronto Raptors, losing 106-103 Tuesday night at Wells Fargo Center.

The Toronto Raptors wrapped up a three-game road trip in the city of brotherly love by snapping a four-game skid and marking their first win in Philadelphia since April of 2022.

It was one of the best games of the year for Scottie Barnes, who finished with a game-high 33 points, 10 rebounds, three assists, and three stocks. The former all-star was aggressive getting to the paint, seemingly attacking and probing every chance he got. He would finish the game with a career-high 12 made free throws on a career-high 15 attempts, joining RJ Barrett (who Toronto were without tonight alongside Jakob Poeltl) as the only Raptors to have at least 10 made field goals and free throws in the same game.

His running mate in this one was Immanuel Quickley, who dominated the former Kentucky Wildcat guard matchup against Tyrese Maxey, who didn’t register his first field goal make until under two minutes in the fourth quarter. Quickley would finish with 23 points, five assists, three rebounds while going 7-for-11 from the field and 4-for-8 from distance.

While Maxey was locked up, Paul George was fine, and Joel Embiid was solid in only the 13th game the big three have played all season (7-6 record). At the half, Maxey had 0 points — the first time since Christmas in 2023 he’s been held scoreless in a half — and one assist while also being a team-worst -7. This comes after Maxey had 20 points in the first quarter alone in the 76ers’ last matchup, finishing the game with five points, five rebounds, and three assists.

George would finish with 14 points, three rebounds, two assists, and two steals, while Embiid led the team in scoring with 27 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists. He was largely great throughout the entire contest, but a rough turnover with just seconds remaining would be the final nail in the coffin for the 76ers.

With both teams coming in on losing streaks and losing five of their last six games, each side was been hungry for a win. However, it would be Canada’s team throwing the first punch. A Toronto 11-0 run, thanks to some stifling defence, would get the Raps out and in the lead early. The second half of the quarter would slow down, playing to more of Philadelphia’s strengths. After starting the quarter 6-for-7 from the field, Toronto would end the frame 3-for-12 from the floor. The 76ers would bring it back to some degree, but the early work done by the Raps would have them leading 26-18 after one.

With Poeltl hurt and Kelly Olynyk recently traded, rookie Ulrich Chomche checked into the game to start the second quarter. The youngest player in the NBA would match up with former MVP and fellow Cameroonian Joel Embiid.

It would be a bad first four minutes of the frame for Toronto, however, getting outscored 14-6 to begin the second to tie things up at 32 a piece. After over five minutes of the Raps not scoring and nearly two minutes of no buckets, the 76ers would eventually take the lead. That would be a part of a 16-2 run for Philly, eventually leading to a Darko Rajakovic timeout. Toronto would respond with a 7-0 run themselves, as it would be back-and-forth the rest of the way, with the Sixers holding the 52-50 lead at the break.

It was overall another solid defensive start from Toronto, who held Philadelphia to 43.6 percent from the field and 26.7 percent from beyond the arc in the first half.

To start the third, once again, the Raptors would throw the first punch. Canada’s team would jump on Philadelphia with a 14-6 run, taking a 64-58 lead before a Nick Nurse timeout. The Dinos would play with high energy to close out the rest of the quarter, as they would hold an 84-81 lead heading into the fourth.

The final frame would be closely contested throughout, eventually getting knotted up 96-96 with four minutes left to play. The Raptors would win those final minutes, though just barely, taking home the three-point win.

Toronto will get no rest, as they’re back at it again tomorrow night in their final game before the all-star break against the Cleveland Cavaliers.