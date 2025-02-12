Gameday: Cavaliers @ Raptors, February 12

The Toronto Raptors are playing their final game before the All-Star break tonight against the Cleveland Cavaliers. This is the second night of a back-to-back for Toronto and they will look to win their second game in a row after upsetting the rarely healthy Philadelphia 76ers last night.

Cleveland is one of the best teams in the NBA and their lineup is stacked with great talent at every position. They have three All-Stars on their team this season, which is a testament to just how good of a team they have.

Toronto is facing injury trouble yet again but there is somewhat good news heading into this game. Jakob Poeltl and RJ Barrett who have been sidelined for multiple games have been upgraded to questionable before tonight’s game, a sign of improving health. Recently extended Raptor Brandon Ingram also remains sidelined as the team is still awaiting his debut.

Raptors Outlook: 17-37 | 13th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 110.0 (25th) | Def rating: 115.6 (25th) | Net rating: -5.5 (26th)

Raptors Previous Results

@ Philadelphia W 106-103

@ Houston L 94-87

@ Oklahoma City L 121-109

vs Memphis L 138-107

vs New York L 121-115

Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season last night posting a statline of 33 points, and 10 rebounds. Barnes went away from his heavy three-point volume and attacked the rim all night, trucking down the lane against drop coverage like a freight train. This led to great rim attempts and most notably multiple trips to the free throw line where Barnes hit 12/15 of them. Barnes is at his best when he puts his head down and drives and tonight against Cleveland, he will have to do this in order for Toronto to have a chance to win. Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are a fearsome rim protecting duo, but if Barnes can get a head of steam down the lane by using high pick n’ rolls to create some separation, he can get into the paint against Cleveland and draw help.

Cavaliers Outlook: 43-10 | 1st in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 121.8 (1st) | Def rating: 111.6 (8th) | Net rating: 10.2 (2nd)

Cavaliers Previous Results

vs Minnesota W 128-107

@ Washington W 134-124

@ Detroit W 118-115

vs Boston L 112-105

vs Dallas W 144-101

Cleveland’s offense can attack you in a variety of ways. Darius Garland, who is a maestro with the ball can break down your backcourt and find his way to pull-up threes after pulling out an array of shifty moves, Donovan Mitchell can hit stepback threes, or fly through the air for an emphatic slam.

Mobley is having his best season in the NBA, as his scoring has finally taken the leap Cleveland has been waiting for, especially as a three point shooter. Mobley can create his own looks now, and he is a more forceful finisher than he was previously. Cleveland boasts the best offense in the league because they have multiple advantage creators on that end and they have the spacing, both vertical and perimeter to make defending them a nightmare for opposing defenses. With Toronto being potentially shorthanded against them tonight, it will take special games defensively from Jonathan Mogbo, and Barnes, to have a chance to somewhat contain this offense. Barnes has to be extremely impactful in help positions when the defense breaks down, and Mogbo will have to do the same. Immanuel Quickley and Ochai Agbaji at the point-of-attack will have to do their best to stay in front of Cleveland-s dynamic backcourt duo, because if they are constantly giving up drives all game, it makes the backline’s job nearly impossible. It will take a cohesive defensive performance for Toronto to have a chance tonight.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 7:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: Sportsnet 590 The Fan

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Cavaliers

PG: Darius Garland

SG: Donovan Mitchell

SF: Deandre Hunter

PF: Evan Mobley

C: Jarrett Allen

Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Gradey Dick

SF: Ochai Agbaji

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jonathan Mogbo

Injury Report

Cavaliers

Ty Jerome (Calf) – Questionable

Max Strus (Ankle) – Questionable

Dean Wade (Knee) – Out

Issac Okoro (Shoulder) – Out

Raptors

Jonathan Mogbo (Ankle) – Probable

Jakob Poeltl (Hip pointer) – Questionable

RJ Barrett (Concussion Protocol) – Questionable

Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out

P.J. Tucker (Trade) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Cleveland Cavaliers -13.5 (-110) -900 O 236.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors +13.5 (-110) +600 U 236.5 (-110)

*Odds as of Feb. 12, 12:00 am ET*

All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!

Presented by Betway