Toronto Raptors wing Gradey Dick injured against Orlando Magic

In the second quarter of Sunday night’s game against the Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors wing Gradey Dick suffered multiple injuries and would not return to the game.

Dick would take a shot to the face from Magic guard Cole Anthony and have RJ Barrett fall into his leg simultaneously before exiting the contest limping under his own power.

Per Darko Rajakovic, the 21-year-old suffered a hyperextension in his right knee, a sit-bone contusion, and split his lip. Dick was also taken into concussion protocol but passed it.

No timeline or specifics have been announced yet.

Gradey Dick has a knee hyperextension, a sit-bone contusion, and the split lip, but passed the concussion protocol so far, per Darko.



No timeline/specifics yet. — Blake Murphy (@BlakeMurphyODC) March 3, 2025

Dick registered two points and one rebound in his 16 minutes of action Sunday night, and is averaging 14.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.8 assists through 53 games this season.

The Kansas product was named to the Rising Stars game during the all-star break, and he led his team in scoring with 12 points during the event.