Quick Reaction: Raptors 114, Warriors 117

B- J. Mogbo 28 MIN, 5 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST, 0 STL, 2-5 FG, 0-0 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 3 TO, 1 +/- Good connection with Poeltl at the start but he was also error-prone with some bad passes, butter fingers and even slipping while dribbling. He had a face-guarding task on Steph late in the second quarter which was very physical from both ends and he ended up getting called for an off-ball foul. He guarded him on the ball in the ensuing possession and forced a kickout pass. A typical Mogbo game as he wasn’t very involved on the offensive end but he played good defence.

A+ S. Barnes 33 MIN, 29 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST, 0 STL, 11-16 FG, 1-2 3FG, 6-8 FT, 1 BLK, 3 TO, -1 +/- An aggressive start as he was attacking the paint quite often with great success. His usage was through the roof early on and obviously, it was bound to fall as the game went but he still had a phenomenal game. The offence slowed down in the second half but he picked it up on the defensive end and played one of his best games in quite a while.

A+ J. Poeltl 28 MIN, 18 PTS, 8 REB, 2 AST, 0 STL, 8-9 FG, 0-0 3FG, 2-2 FT, 2 BLK, 2 TO, 3 +/- Showed some great chemistry with Jonathan Mogbo early on. Came out very involved in the second half on the offensive end as the pick-and-rolls started to work quite well. Matching Draymond’s minutes almost all night so he wasn’t too busy with the rim protection. He had Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green challenge him a few times at the rim in the second half and he stood his ground every time.

B- O. Agbaji 26 MIN, 9 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 4-6 FG, 1-3 3FG, 0-0 FT, 1 BLK, 2 TO, -11 +/- Good energy on the offensive glass to start the game. Took the role of Davion Mitchell as he face-guarded Stephen Curry last time out. Although he couldn’t do the job that Mitchell did earlier this season, he did a decent job of defending others outside of Curry.

B+ I. Quickley 31 MIN, 21 PTS, 4 REB, 8 AST, 3 STL, 8-17 FG, 3-7 3FG, 2-3 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, -2 +/- Solid defensive energy at the start. His offence struggled out of the gate but as the game progressed he settled in nicely. His switch of pace with his blistering speed is such an asset as it catches defenders off guard very often and he used it well tonight which found him some clean looks at the tin.

B+ J. Battle 33 MIN, 14 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST, 1 STL, 5-12 FG, 4-10 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -2 +/- Instant catch and shoot three-pointer off the bench during his first shift. He missed some wide-open looks in the second quarter after a good start. Came back alive in the second half and it looked like the Golden State Warriors weren’t too aware of his game as there were way too many clean looks for Battle from beyond the arc.

B- C. Castleton 19 MIN, 7 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 2-4 FG, 0-0 3FG, 3-4 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -8 +/- A ghost of a first shift but his defense and energy on the glass picked up late in the second quarter. A bad couple of offensive possessions late in the third quarter derailed his night where he got stuffed at the rim and got stripped of the ball in the ensuing possession which led to a Warriors run.

B- J. Shead 27 MIN, 11 PTS, 4 REB, 6 AST, 1 STL, 4-7 FG, 2-3 3FG, 1-1 FT, 0 BLK, 5 TO, 6 +/- He was kind of a by-standard in the first half after the three-pointer that he made right away, but he came back alive in the second half with an and-one make at the rim. That also ignited his defence as his energy shot up by a very noticeable amount. A few bad passes late midway through the fourth quarter as almost all of his turnovers came late in the game and just like Castleton, derailed his night.

C+ A. Lawson 10 MIN, 0 PTS, 2 REB, 0 AST, 0 STL, 0-2 FG, 0-1 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 0 TO, 0 +/- Good start on the defensive end in a short four-minute shift. That was it for the first half and the offence wasn’t there tonight obviously but he’s shown the ability to stick to his man on defence on multiple occasions.

C G. Temple 05 MIN, 0 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST, 0 STL, 0-0 FG, 0-0 3FG, 0-0 FT, 0 BLK, 1 TO, -1 +/- A very brief first-half shift where he wasn’t too big of a factor out there. Feels harsh to grade him on that but since it wasn’t garbage time, it is what it is.