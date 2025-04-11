Barrett and Quickley ruled out against Dallas

Toronto will be without RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley for their matchup in Dallas as the two starters have been ruled out tonight for rest.

Despite Barrett really struggling last time out on Wednesday against Charlotte, with 11 points on 11 shots, he’s had one of his best seasons of his young career, averaging 21.1 points per game along with 5.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds.

Quickley, just like Barrett, only saw 14 minutes of playing time in Charlotte, but he was much more efficient with eight points and shooting fifty percent from the field. He’s had an injury-riddled season that’s limited him to 33 games played, which is by far a new career low.

However, that’s not the end of the injury list as the long reports have become a norm late in the season for Toronto. Jakob Poeltl, Ja’Kobe Walter, Brandon Ingram, Gradey Dick and Ulrich Chomche are all confirmed to be out for the matchup. Jared Rhoden (questionable, right shoulder sprain) is the sole name currently on the list that has a chance of playing for Toronto.

The trio of Dick, Ingram and Chomche being on the injured list come as no surprise as they’ve all been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Jakob Poeltl was out there a week ago against Detroit, which was his last appearance, and he had a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds with three blocks. He’s consistently been in and out of the lineup as a part of the Raptors rest program.

As for Walter, this will now be the second game that he’s missing in a row. The rookie was struggling for a big part of the season, but has enjoyed a hot stretch of three-point shooting over the last couple of weeks.

Toronto has one last game remaining against the San Antonio Spurs before kissing the 2024/25 season goodbye.