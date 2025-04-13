2025 CEBL Draft results announced

The seventh edition of the Canadian Elite Basketball League’s annual draft featured 30 Canadian student-athletes selected from 25 different Canadian post-secondary institutions.

It marked the second straight year the league has had three rounds in a snake draft format, with each team getting three selections, one in each round, of either returning or graduating Canadian post-secondary players. Different than in previous years, the draft was unveiled live on CEBL+ via the ‘2025 CEBL Draft Reveal Show’

Overall, 27 U Sports players were selected and three CCAA (Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association) players were selected. 21 first-time CEBL players were taken, while nine returning athletes were selected. Players were drafted from all across the country, with 21 different hometown cities represented across seven different provinces.

Toronto Metropolitan University and St.Francis Xavier University led the way with each team having three players selected overall, including two selections in the first round each.

Full results:

More on first-round selections:

1. Sultan Haider Bhatti (Brandon) – Montreal Alliance

For the second straight year, the Alliance selected first in the draft, and after taking Laval star Ismael Diouf last year, Montreal took Sultan Haider Bhatti out of Brandon University in 2025. The 6-foot-4 senior was named a U Sports Second-Team All-Canadian this past season while leading the Canada West in rebounds with 10.7 per game, nearly unheard of for someone his size. The Laval, Quebec native averaged a double-double this season, with 20.7 points (second in Canada West) and 4.6 assists to go along with those 10-plus rebounds.

2. Yohann Sam (Windsor) – Brampton Honey Badgers

Just like Montreal, the Brampton Honey Badgers selected in the same spot in back-to-back years, taking Windsor junior Yohann Sam. The 6-foot-5, 225-pound wing averaged 17.6 points (sixth in OUA), 6.4 rebounds, and 1.7 assists while shooting 34.4 percent from distance on the way to an OUA Third-Team selection.

3. Declan Peterson (Calgary) – Saskatchewan Rattlers

One of the tallest players in the draft class, the Saskatchewan Rattlers selected 6-foot-11, 250-pound big man Declan Peterson third overall. The junior played a role for the Canada West champion and National runner-up Dinos, averaging 8.0 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks (first in Canada West) while shooting an absurd 67.5 percent (second in Canada West) from the field.

4. Justin Ndjock-Tadjore (Ottawa) – Ottawa BlackJacks

After being selected in the second round, 14th overall, last season, Justin Ndjock-Tadjore improved his draft stock going back to the BlackJacks fourth overall in 2025. The 6-foot-7 sophomore averaged 14.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting over 50 percent from the field for the Ottawa Gee-Gees. The 24-year-old began his collegiate career in the NCAA with the St.Bonaventure Bonnies.

5. Geoffrey James (Victoria) – Winnipeg Sea Bears

National champion Geoffrey James helped his Victoria Vikes team to a National title win this season as he goes fifth to the Winnipeg Sea Bears. The 6-foot-1 senior did a little bit of everything, averaging 10.1 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.5 steals. James is also one of the best shooters in the country, averaging 42.3 percent from beyond the arc last season on nearly five attempts per game.

6. DJ Jackson (St.Francis Xavier) – Calgary Surge

The first of three St.Francis Xavier players selected, DJ Jackson went sixth to the Calgary Surge. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound guard dominated in the AUS last season, being named the conference’s MVP behind 24.4 points (led AUS), 7.4 rebounds (ninth in AUS), and 4.1 assists (fourth in AUS). Those numbers were also good enough to land Jackson First-Team All-Canadian honours.

7. David Walker (Toronto Metropolitan) – Scarborough Shooting Stars

The first of two TMU guards to be drafted in the first round, David Walker lands seventh to the Scarborough Shooting Stars. This marks the third straight year the 6-foot-4 Toronto, Ontario native has been selected, being taken by Scarborough 12th overall in the second round in 2023 and 22nd overall in the third round last season by the Brampton Honey Badgers.

8. Aaron Rhooms (Toronto Metropolitan) – Edmonton Stingers

The second-straight TMU guard to be selected, Aaron Rhooms is heading back to the Edmonton Stingers. It marks the second straight year the 6-foot-6 guard was taken by the Stingers, and the third year Rhooms has been taken in the draft overall (taken 20th overall by Scarborough in 2022). The three-level scoring senior averaged 21.6 points (first in OUA), 6.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists while shooting 47.2 percent from the field and a blazing 41.6 percent from three. Those numbers were good enough to earn Rhooms First-Team All-Canadian honours and OUA Player of the Year this past season.

9. Gatluak James (St.Francis Xavier) – Niagara River Lions

The second and final St.Francis Xavier player selected in the first round was Gatluak James to the Niagara River Lions. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard averaged 12.6 points, 7.7 rebounds (sixth in AUS), and 2.3 assists per game on the way to an AUS Second-Team All-Star selection.

10. Nikola Guzina (British Columbia) – Vancouver Bandits

The final pick in the first round of the 2025 draft was Nikola Guzina out of UBC, who stays home with the Vancouver Bandits. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound big man is one of the bigger players in the class, who averaged 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on the way to receiving Canada West Third-Team All-Star honours. The senior also shot 54.5 percent from the field last season, one of the best marks in the Canada West.

The seventh season of the CEBL tips off May 11 when the Calgary Surge travel to Edmonton to take on the Stingers in the battle of Alberta.