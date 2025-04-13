Gameday: Raptors @ Spurs, April 13

Believe it or not, the final game for the Toronto Raptors this season has come as they’ll take on the San Antonio Spurs at Frost Bank Center. Two weeks ago it looked like this game might be huge when it comes to lottery seeding, but in the time since the Raptors have locked into the seventh-best odds, while the Spurs are locked into the eighth-best odds.

Raptors Outlook: 30-51 | 11th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 109.5 (26th) | Def rating: 113.6 (14th) | Net rating: -4.1 (24th)

Raptors Previous Results

@ Dallas L 124-102

vs Charlotte W 126-96

@ Brooklyn W 120-109

vs Detroit L 117-105

vs Portland L 112-103

The Raptors will finish their season on a two-game Texas road trip and will look to finish the second half stronger than how the front end of the trip went. Toronto got abused against the Dallas Mavericks, despite Ochai Agbaji going for 24 points, six rebounds, and three steals while draining a whopping six threes. It was the Anthony Davis show instead, going for a near quadruple-double with 23 points, 13 rebounds, 10 assists, and seven blocks.

Despite the poor defensive performance in the last one, the biggest improvement area the Raptors have seen this season has been their defence, as Darko Rajakovic’s squad has stepped on that end. The defensive side of the ball is no joke now for Toronto, as they held the league’s best defensive rating through March (106.9) and have one of the best defensive ratings in the NBA since mid-January.

However, the injury report is long for the Raptors in this one, with Immanuel Quickley, RJ Barrett, Ja’Kobe Walter, Jakob Poeltl, and others all out. The latter, however, has been crucial for the Raptors in the win column. Without the Austrian big man in the lineup, Toronto has gone 6-13 without their starting centre this season and 10-41 without him over the past two years.

Spurs Outlook: 33-48 | 13th in Western Conference | Off rating: 113.4 (19th) | Def rating: 116.4 (25th) | Net rating: -2.9 (22nd)

Spurs Previous Results

@ Phoenix L 117-98

@ Golden State W 114-111

@ Los Angeles (Clippers) L 122-117

@ Portland L 120-109

vs Cleveland L 114-113

San Antonio returns home for the final game of the season after going 1-3 on their four-game road trip. Their last win was as memorable as they come, however, with Harrison Barnes hitting a prayer deep pull-up three for the win against the Golden State Warriors, his former team. While the Raptors are injured, the Spurs are injured themselves, including the alien. Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out since Feb. 20 with deep vein thrombosis in his right shoulder. Since then, the Spurs haven’t been very good, predictably, going 9-19.

Filling the 7-foot-5 Wembanyama’s size 20 shoes has been former Raptor Bismack Biyombo. The 32-year-old has played 27 games for San Antonio this season, averaging 5.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.7 stocks.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 3:30 p.m. ET

Television: TSN

Radio: TSN 1050

Starting Lineups (Projected)

San Antonio Spurs

PG: Chris Paul

SG: Stephon Castle

SF: Harrison Barnes

PF: Julian Champagnie

C: Bismack Biyombo

Toronto Raptors

PG: Jamal Shead

SG: Jamison Battle

SF: Ochai Agbaji

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jonathan Mogbo

Injury Report

Spurs

Keldon Johnson (Ankle) – Questionable

Devin Vassell (Ankle) – Out

Victor Wembanyama (Blood Clot) – Out

Jeremy Sochan (Back) – Out

De’Aaron Fox (Finger) – Out

Riley Minix (Shoulder) – Out

Raptors

Jakob Poeltl (Hand) – Out

RJ Barrett (Rest) – Out

Immanuel Quickley (Rest) – Out

Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out

Jared Rhoden (Shoulder) – Out

Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out

Gradey Dick (Knee) – Out

Ja’Kobe Walter (Hip) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total San Antonio Spurs -6 (-106) -240 O 228.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors +6 (-114) +198 U 228.5 (-110)

*Odds as of Apr. 13, 12:00 am ET*

