How former Raptors OG Anunoby and Pascal Siakam are making an impact

While the Toronto Raptors are not involved in the 2025 NBA playoffs, some notable former members of the team are making their mark on their new teams.

Former Raptors star wing Pascal Siakam is now with the Indiana Pacers, who currently hold a 2-0 series lead over the 1-seed Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference semifinals. OG Anunoby, currently with the New York Knicks, is helping his squad hold a 1-0 series lead over the 2-seed Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Both of these players played huge roles during their time with the Toronto Raptors, and now they have been pivotal parts of their new team’s playoff success.

OG Anunoby has posted averages of 19 points per game, and 4.7 rebounds per game during these playoffs, and he has been the savior for the Knicks in many of these games with his scoring and, more notably, his defense. In Game 1 against the Boston Celtics he posted 29 points which included six triples. Anunoby scored 11 of his 29 in the 4th quarter and overtime, and his reliable floor-spacing combined with his tough finishing empowered the Knicks comeback win over the defending champions. Anunoby has also been tasked with defending the opposing team’s best player more often than not, along with his usual task of being a help defender around the rim, and switching onto anyone on the floor. He was tasked with being the primary defender for Detroit Pistons guard, Cade Cunningham, and he held him to plenty of inefficient games by using his strength and lateral quickness to bother him. In fact, he was just about the only Knick who could bother Cunningham.

In this series against the Celtics, he has been masterful on defense so far. His versatility on defense is crucial against the Celtics elite offense, and his defense was also a large reason that New York was able to pick up the win against Boston. He played as a low man on defense against Boston more than he did against Detroit since New York is switching Boston pick n rolls, and with his quickness, size, and IQ, he was able to disrupt plenty of Celtics offensive possessions.

Pascal Siakam has posted averages of 18.3 rebounds per game along with 6.3 rebounds per game during these playoffs. Furthermore, he has been one of the most efficient scorers in the playoffs. He has shot 43 percent from deep on 3.3 attempts per game, which is a 4 percentage point increase from his regular season marks. While Siakam is a different player than he was when he was a member of the Raptors, he is still incredibly valuable as a playmaker and defender for the Indiana Pacers, and that has been shown in these playoffs.

Against Milwaukee his defense was impeccable, as his understanding of positioning helped secure the series win for Indiana. Siakam’s ability to score without commandeering the ball has also been prevalent in these playoffs, as he can be found sprinting on the fast break, or getting up quick shots after post touches as well. While Indiana does not need Siakam to score 25 in every game to get wins, his defense and his connectivity remain integral to the team’s success. He has been an incredible second star to Tyrese Haliburton.

Both Anunoby and Siakam once called Toronto home, and it has been wonderful to see these players have such positive impacts on their new teams in this year’s postseason. It’s possible, if both current series go to the teams leading, that they face each other in the Eastern Conference finals.