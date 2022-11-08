How did Pascal Siakam go from the 27th pick to one of the world’s best?

Samson Folk brings on Ben Pfeifer to discuss Pascal Siakam’s New Mexico State tape, and what it meant for his future.
1:08 – Pascal’s late start in basketball
4:06 – What about Pascal’s game was an easy translation to the NBA?
5:28 – Translating the defense specifically
6:30 – How often was Siakam “creating” at NM?
8:05 – Did his post play at NM prepare him for the doubles he sees today?
11:00 Does any of the NM tape suggest he would become this player?
13:28 – The development of the jumper
19:00 – Pascal’s composure
22:45 – Unique movement skills
25:53 – Proportions create advantages
30:07 – Final thoughts