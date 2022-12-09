Morning Coffee – Fri, Dec 9

Champagnie and the 2-ways down with the 905 for this short Raptors' road trip.

Raptors Insider: Players-only meetings are overblown | The Star

One of the consistently overrated things that can happen in the course of an up-and-down NBA season is the impact that players-only meetings have on a team.

In the wake of a gathering of Raptors last week after an ugly loss in Brooklyn, a little group chat took place. It wasn’t huge nor was it particularly contentious and, even though they’ve played better since that night, putting too much stock in the meeting is wrong.

“Just talking things out,” one player said this week. Nothing much to see otherwise.

If there are two things that are apparent from being around NBA players for a few years, it’s this: If they’re not playing well, they know they’re not playing well and it doesn’t matter who points it out. They all know. And the players’ meetings just affirm that, no name-calling, no screaming, just a “Hey, we gotta get our heads out of our butts and fast” type of thing,

“We sucked,” one guy said this week. “Just wanted to let everyone know we’re gonna be fine.” And they will be.

The Raptors are a good team that has a chance to be very good. If things aren’t going perfectly right now, that’s just part of the grind of a season.

Talking through their struggles helps, sure. But good health, a couple of nights of even average shooting, defence and ball movement will do far more for a team’s success rate or confidence than some chat session in the locker room.

The other thing that has become apparent goes hand in hand with that. If the Raptors are struggling, they don’t want to hear too much about it from outside. It’s all well and good for them to self-criticize in the privacy of the locker room but they tend to bristle when it’s pointed out. They know things aren’t going well but they’re certain they will turn around.

SKIP ADVERTISEMENT

Nick Nurse took exception before the Lakers game to a mild suggestion things were going badly.

“I would never put the word ‘bad’ associated with this team,” he said. “Never. It’s a good team.”

Which is why talking it out helps, almost as much as making a few shots and good passes.