The Interview: Gabe Brown, Raptors 905 Forward

Despite all his accomplishments, Gabe Brown doesn’t like to look back. The Raptors 905 forward, however, graciously goes back in time with host Andrew Damelin. Growing up in Ypsilanti, Michigan, Gabe discusses when the game was most fun. In high school, we discuss the time when Gabe considered quitting the game altogether, a moment which came after the passing of his father. Then we head to Michigan State, where Gabe got into a famous “incident” with Coach Tom Izzo, only to become the team’s captain just a few months later. And we finish with where Gabe is today – in the Raptors system, only looking forward to his hopeful destination.

