2024 NBA Draft: Carlton “Bub” Carrington

Crafty, agile bucket getter - The Raptors have been starved for this kind of player for... years. Is it Bub's turn to take the reins?

Be sure to also check out the previous reports in the series starting with Zach Edey.

Carlton "Bub" Carrington | 6'5 Guard | Pittsburgh | 18 years old

Stats provided from tankathon.com

The Intro

It's not unusual for an 18 year old with advanced control and craft over his dribble and shot-making ability to be highly regarded, especially for a class such as this where teams will be desperate for any kind of talent flashes.

After dropping a triple double in his first college appearance, Bub quickly caught the attention of NBA scouts and solidified himself as a first round name in the class. His weaknesses became more readily apparent as the season went on, but the potential of an off-the-dribble shot creator in a 6'5 frame at such a young age still has NBA front offices licking their chops to have a shot at selecting the shifty guard from Pitt.