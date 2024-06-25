D.J. Carton: 2023-24 Season in Review

The following is part of Raptors Republic’s series of pieces reviewing the season for the Toronto Raptors. You can find all the pieces in the series here.

On February 21, D.J. Carton was signed to a 10-day contract by the Toronto Raptors. This was exciting, Toronto needed some guard help and the 23-year-old had shown some great things and improved in the G League year after year.

Initially going undrafted in 2021 out of Marquette, Carton had spent three years grinding away in the minors before he received his call-up. Throughout his first two seasons, he averaged 11.1 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.1 assists, and 0.8 steals. He shot 51.9 percent from the field (7.7 attempts), 30.2 percent from deep (2.5 attempts), and 79.6 percent from the free throw line (1.8 attempts).

But this past season he took a jump.

With the Iowa Wolves this year the 6-foot-3 guard saw an increase in nearly every statistical category. He averaged 18.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.8 steals. Carton also saw a spike in his shooting splits, especially from deep. He shot 52.5 percent from the field (12 attempts), 38.7 percent from beyond the arc (4.5 attempts), and 80 percent from the free throw line (3.2 attempts)

The improvement year after year plus Carton hitting nearly 40 percent from three on over four attempts is why Toronto decided to give him a chance.

He played in two games on his initial 10-day deal and only saw the court during garbage time. However, his first NBA bucket ever was impressive, beating Brooklyn Nets forward Jalen Wilson off the bounce before nailing a left-handed floater through contact for the and-one finish.

Carton put up solid numbers in the limited playing time he was given. He put up eight points, two assists, and one rebound in only ten total minutes across those two games. After showcasing his skills, the Raptors converted guard Javon-Freeman-Liberty to a standard NBA contract freeing up a two-way spot. Less than 24 hours later, Carton was signed.

The Pineville, North Carolina native signed a two-year, two-way deal and remains under contract for the 2024-2025 season. Things were looking up, Carton had signed a new contract and over the next couple of games was getting real run as the backup point guard over the newly converted Freeman-Liberty.

That is where his season would end, however. Carton suffered a nasty right ankle sprain after only playing in two games following signing his shiny new contract and would miss the final 20 contests of the year.

Canada’s team needed guard help and they turned to the 23-year-old before he was shut down. The Raptors never got a sustained look at the point guard last season, but they can still get a good look at Carton if they choose to as the hunt for a backup in the back court is not completed.

He has gotten better every year in the G League proving he can handle more responsibility the more he was given. The Marquette alum also showed good things in very limited playing time at the NBA level, and what is expected to be a transitional year north of the border, he could just find himself a role.