Raptors to retire Vince Carter’s jersey, per Josh Lewenberg

The Toronto Raptors are moving along with their commemorations to mark 30 years in existence. First, the new jerseys. They included a nod to Vince Carter. Now, Carter’s jersey is set to be retired.

The Raptors will retire Vince Carter’s No. 15 when they host Sacramento on Nov. 2, sources tell TSN.



Nearly 26 years after scoring the first ever basket at Scotiabank Arena, VC will be the first player in the franchise’s 30-year history to have his jersey go into the rafters. pic.twitter.com/0YGEPSPTap — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) September 23, 2024

The breakup between Vince and Toronto was ugly. Terrible. Miserable. But over time, we remember the good more than the bad. I wrote many years ago, for Vice Sports (rip), about what Carter meant to the Raptors.

He wasn’t just a good player on a bad (and then increasingly good) team. He was, for a very brief stretch, one of the faces of the league. Perhaps the face. That was a time when the Raptors as a whole were a joke. He made them feel different. Carter was the stepping stone to the good years, even if there were a whole lot of bad years in between.

Over time, the bad has largely been forgotten. Especially as a new generation of fans has come of age, joining fandom long after Carter’s divorce, only remembering him through the dunk highlights on YouTube. Now the team is remembering Carter, too.

It will happen with Sacramento in town, ensuring that DeMar DeRozan is on hand to witness the spectacle. I wouldn’t be surprised if one day, DeRozan too had his jersey retired by the franchise.