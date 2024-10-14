The Basketball HOF & More Preseason Thoughts – Confederacy of Dunks

On this week of Confederacy of Dunks, Freddie Rivas and Andy Hull welcome guest Anthony Hall from Toronto’s Second City. They of course riff on the insane new theme song that Andy has created, and move on to talk a little bit about the Toronto raptors pre-season. The guys talk about IQ, Jamaal Shead, Chris…

On this week of Confederacy of Dunks, Freddie Rivas and Andy Hull welcome guest Anthony Hall from Toronto’s Second City. They of course riff on the insane new theme song that Andy has created, and move on to talk a little bit about the Toronto raptors pre-season.

The guys talk about IQ, Jamaal Shead, Chris Boucher and Peyton Prichard somehow always going off against the raptors. They touch on the low stakes of the pre season and how this team is in hard to evaluate without having IQ and Scottie on the floor together.

After the pre season talk they get curious about the hall of fame. Vince Carter’s hall of fame addition as a raptor sparked Freddie’s curiosity so the guys riff on hall of fakes in general. What makes them matter? Where are they? Who gets in? Should we care? Do we care? They decide to make a Canadian heritage minute where Andy heckles James Naismith (played by Freddie) until James Naismith gives up his idea. Anthony suggest that he could be one of the guys who is wearing tight clothing. Pretty good idea honestly.

Question three is all about the new documentary series the starting five which features LeBron, Jimmy, Anthony davis, Anthony Edwards and Domantis Sabonis. They each choose their own starting five and explore different angles like journeyman, veteran players, instigators and player coaches. Between the in three of them we get a big variety of takes and some straight up golden ideas if we are being real about it.

Topic number four is all about the Donte Divenenzo and Rick Brunson beef. During the Minnesota Timberwolves vs New York Knicks game, don’t was talking some smack to Tom Thibideau and it went viral. The guys explore other potential beefs this year like Bronny Vs Dillon, Paul George Vs Kawhi Leonard and Taylor Swift Vs Tom Thibideau.

