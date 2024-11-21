Scottie Barnes WILL PLAY vs. Wolves

Well, it’s been a long wait, but the Raptors star is back. He’ll return against the Timberwolves with a minutes restriction and a fresh pair of goggles.

After fracturing his right orbital bone due to an elbow from Nikola Jokic on October 28th, Barnes makes his return to the Raptors lineup.

“The eye is pretty good. It’s a little red, but that don’t mean nothing.” Barnes said at yesterday’s practice. “Probably gonna wear some goggles (when I’m back), just trying to get used to them. It would’ve been nice to debut the mask, but we gotta be extra precautious and go to the goggles. We’re just being careful.”

Asked about what he’s learned about his teammates while he’s been on the sidelines Barnes said: “We’re some fighters. We got some dogs on our team. We want to win and we keep striving everyday to get better. These guys they work their ass off everyday, I’m just ready to get back in there whenever that time is, and try to get wins.”

“It’s hard to limit it to one thing.” Rajakovic said of what he’s looking forward to with Barnes’ return. “I think Scottie’s defensive intensity, protecting the rim. Scottie’s rebounding ability and the way he pushes the ball in transition – all of those things are something that our team needs at this point. Obviously we’re gonna be conscientious with his minutes, and once he starts playing, how much he’s going to be contributing at the beginning, but all of those things are things we’re missing from Scottie.”

“With Scottie coming back, when RJ’s playing off the ball, that’s something that’s really good for us.” Rajakovic said. “But also, the development that he had the last couple of weeks with his on ball decision making and scoring with the ball, running pick and rolls, I think it’s been really good.”

