NBA odds, betting preview (Feb. 4): Knicks vs. Raptors predictions

The Knicks are 7-0 SU and 6-1 ATS in their past seven meetings with the Raptors, but they'll be playing the second half of a back-to-back on Tuesday.

The Toronto Raptors will be looking for their ninth win in their last 11 games when they host the New York Knicks at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday night.

Toronto is coming off a 115-108 home win over Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, a few nights before having its season-high five-game winning streak snapped by the Chicago Bulls.

New York prevailed 124-118 over the Houston Rockets at Madison Square Garden on Monday night, so it’s a quick turnaround for the Knicks on Tuesday.

This will be the fourth—and final—meeting between these two teams this season. The Knicks have dominated the season series, taking all three matchups while covering the spread in two of those games.

Let’s dive into the odds for Tuesday’s clash between the Knicks and Raptors.

Knicks moneyline odds -190 Raptors moneyline odds +160 Spread odds Knicks -4.5 (-115), Raptors +4.5 (-105) Game total Over 231.5 points (-110), Under 231 (-110) Date/Time Feb. 4, 7:30 p.m. ET Above odds courtesy of bet365.

Betting New York Knicks (33-17 SU, 24-24-2 ATS, 28-22 o/u)

The Knicks have won their past seven matchups with Toronto dating back to last season, but oddsmakers have tabbed them as just 4.5-point favourites over the Raptors on Tuesday. New York has been heavily favoured (12.5 points, 13.5 points, and 7.5 points) in all three matchups with Toronto this season, so oddsmakers are respecting Toronto’s recent surge in this spot while also taking into account that the Knicks are playing the second half of a back-to-back set.

New York is 3-3 in games with no rest this season, but all six of those games have been played against inferior opponents, such as the Washington Wizards (twice), Detroit Pistons, Brooklyn Nets, and the Bulls (twice).

The Knicks, who sit third in the Eastern Conference standings entering play Tuesday, are one of the better offensive teams in the NBA. They rank fourth in points per game (117.9), third in field goal percentage (49.4), and sixth in 3-point percentage (37.6).

Betting Toronto Raptors (16-33 SU, 29-18-2 ATS, 24-25 o/u)

The Raptors are unquestionably playing their best basketball of the season right now and suddenly find themselves just 4.5 games back of the final Eastern Conference play-in spot. However, their recent run is unlikely to convince the front office to maintain status quo before Thursday’s trade deadline, so bettors will want to monitor the news cycle for any potential trade developments involving Toronto players leading up to the tip.

The Raptors shot incredibly well from long range on Sunday against the Clippers, converting on 13 of their 25 (52 percent) 3-point attempts. It was just the third time this season they’ve hit that 52 percent mark from deep, and they improved to 3-0 in those instances. Toronto ranks second-last in 3-point attempts (32.4 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.1).

It should be noted that this is the first game of a back-to-back for the Raptors, who will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday.

Knicks vs. Raptors injuries

C Mitchell Robinson (ankle) and G OG Anunoby (foot) are out for the Knicks.

As for the Raptors, G RJ Barrett (concussion) is out. F Chris Boucher (illness) and F Bruce Brown (facial contusion) are questionable.

Knicks vs. Raptors betting trends

The Knicks are 7-0 SU and 6-1 ATS in the past seven meetings.

Toronto is 17-18-1 ATS at home this season.

The over is 4-1 in New York’s last five games.

Knicks vs. Raptors player prop trends

Jakob Poeltl has recorded three assists or more in six straight games, averaging 4.6 per game during that span. He’s around -160 to record over 2.5 assists on Tuesday.

Scottie Barnes has recorded a block in five straight games and nine of his last 10. He’s a steep -220 to record over 0.5 blocks against the Knicks, though.

Mikal Bridges has recorded a steal in four straight games and in 66 percent of games this season. He’s around -235 to notch a steal.

Knicks vs. Raptors best bets