Former Raptor Oliver Miller Passes Away At 54

Oliver Miller, a former Toronto Raptors and NBA journeyman has passed away at the young age of 54. The announcement was initially made by Phoenix Suns broadcaster Eddie Johnson yesterday.

Miller, who was more affectionately known as “The Big O” which referenced his massive 6’9 280 pound frame, played 9 seasons in the NBA and he played on the Phoenix Suns, the Detroit Pistons, the Dallas Mavericks, the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Sacramento Kings, and the Toronto Raptors. Miller averaged 7.4 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game, and 1.5 blocks per game over his career in the NBA. Miller spent time overseas after his NBA career as well before his final NBA stint in the 2003-04 season.

Miller is part of Toronto Raptors history, as he was a member of the inaugural Raptors team in 1995, when he was selected by Toronto with the last pick in the expansion draft.

A cause of death has not yet been announced, but this is still a tragically early demise for a member of the NBA’s brotherhood, and a part of the Toronto Raptors history. The Toronto Raptors held a moment of silence for Miller before their game yesterday, showing that he was loved by his former team.