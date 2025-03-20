Gameday: Raptors @ Warriors, March 20

The Toronto Raptors’ western swing continues with a Thursday night visit to the Chase Centre in San Francisco to take on the resurgent Golden State Warriors.

Trading for Jimmy Butler has breathed life into a Warriors squad that appeared to be down and out as a contender to start the season. Golden State was below .500 and occupied the final play-in spot in the west prior to the deal. Since the trade they are 15-3 and have won eight of their last nine games. The Warriors offensive rating jumped from 111.8 (19th) before Butler’s Golden State debut to 118.2 (6th) in the time after and the team’s defensive rating improved from 112.2 (10th) to 108.2 (2nd).

This is also one of the Raptors’ two remaining games against teams above .500, with the second coming April 4 against the Detroit Pistons.

Raptors Outlook: 24-45 | 11th in Eastern Conference | Off rating: 109.8 (26th) | Def rating: 114.8 (20th) | Net rating: -5.0 (24th)

Raptors Previous Results

@ Phoenix L 129-89

@ Portland L 105-102

@ Utah W 126-118

vs Philadelphia W 118-105

vs Washington W 119-104

Amid various members of the Raptors’ starting lineup sitting due to either injury or rest, two talented rookies have recently returned, albeit under a shroud of secrecy. Both Jonathan Mogbo and Jamison Battle will wear masks for the remainder of the season after each sustaining nasal fractures (ouch).

While the two 23-year-olds both currently look more like superheroes, the Raptors want Mogbo to channel his “inner monster” when it comes to finishing at the rim, an area where he has been woefully behind in comparison to his college numbers. Where Mogbo has excelled is at the point of attack, particularly in switch-heavy defensive schemes where his combination of length and athleticism has allowed him to limit opponent’s drives.

I have no idea how to query this search but ever since they both played against Phoenix on Monday I have been curious what the most players to play masked in an NBA game is. Two at once is obviously quite rare.

Warriors Outlook: 40-29 | 6th in Western Conference | Off rating: 113.6 (17th) | Def rating: 111.0 (7th) | Net rating: 2.6 (10th)

Warriors Previous Results

vs Milwaukee W 104-93

vs Denver L 114-105

vs New York W 97-94

vs Sacramento W 130-104

vs Portland W 130-120

It will be interesting to see if the Raptors take this rare opportunity against an actual winning NBA team to play some of their established talent more minutes, or if they continue to lean into their recent strategy of running out losing lineups in order to (attempt) to ensure a loss. Either way, this is a game the organization assuredly cannot afford to win when it comes to its lottery prospects.

It will be hard to win either way against the Warriors who are both playing great basketball and fighting for the sixth spot in the contentious Western Conference. A second-round pick in the 2024 draft, rookie centre Quentin Post has had a breakout second half of the season for Golden State as a stretch big. The Warriors centre rotation has fluctuated throughout the season and will be an intriguing swing factor for the Dubs come playoff time.

Game Info

Tip-Off: 10:00 p.m. ET

Television: Sportsnet

Radio: TSN 1050

Starting Lineups (Projected)

Golden State Warriors

PG: Stephen Curry

SG: Moses Moody

SF: Jimmy Butler

PF: Draymond Green

C: Quentin Post

Toronto Raptors

PG: Immanuel Quickley

SG: Ochai Agbaji

SF: Jamison Battle

PF: Scottie Barnes

C: Jakob Poeltl

Injury Report

Warriors

Gary Payton II (Knee) – Questionable

Raptors

RJ Barrett (Rest) – Out

Ja’Kobe Walter (Hip) – Out

Gradey Dick (Knee) – Out

Brandon Ingram (Ankle) – Out

Ulrich Chomche (Knee) – Out

Lines

Team Spread Money Total Golden State Warriors -14.5 (-105) -1000 O 225.5 (-110) Toronto Raptors +14.5 (-115) +650 U 225.5 (-110)

*Odds as of Mar. 20, 12:00 am ET*

All Toronto Raptors odds are provided by NBA Betting Site Betway!

Presented by Betway