Jakob Poeltl, Jamal Shead headline inactives for Raptors matchups against Hornets

The Toronto Raptors will be without their starting center Jakob Poeltl for their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets tonight. Toronto will also be without a few of their rookies as Jamal Shead and Ja’Kobe Walter are also out tonight. Shead is being sat for rest, and Walter is sidelined with a hip injury. Scottie Barnes, who was questionable going into this game with a hand injury, has been activated for tonight. Barnes, RJ Barrett, and Immanuel Quickley are the only healthy starters tonight and it will be seen how much playing time they are given.

Raptors head coach Darko Rajakovic mentioned that although Chris Boucher is active, he will not see any minutes due to it being unfair to him after sitting him for so long, per Blake Murphy. Charlotte is also facing an exorbitant amount of injuries headed into this game, as LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, Brandon Miller, Mark Williams, Josh Green, and Josh Okogie, and Moussa Diabate are out tonight. So, Toronto definitely has the edge as far as on-court talent goes tonight.

There was also an update on Brandon Ingram’s condition pertaining to his ankle injury that he’s been recovering from for months. Per Blake Murphy, Ingram saw a foot specialist recently, looking to figure out the best course of action for him moving forward. Ingram was given a platelet-rich plasma injection and officially ruled out for the rest of the season.

Toronto will start Quickley, Barnes, Barrett, Mogbo, and Robinson tonight in what should be a fairly easy win for the Dinos.