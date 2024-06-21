J.J Reddick, Caruso to OKC, Bronny to the Raptors? & more

Host Cathryn Naiker discusses J.J Reddick being hired by the Lakers, the Monty Williams firing, and more.
Make sure to check all our Raptors podcasts; all Buckets & Tea episodes are available separately as well.
